Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Erin Wencl, Rylee Fitzgerald Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle in Franklin County.Authorities said the body of Alanmichel Hyde, 27, was found Sunday.Investigators said the call for help sent authorities to Taylor Flats Road and Selphlanding Road, about two miles north of Pasco.According to information from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the manner of death is homicide.No other information has been released at this time.