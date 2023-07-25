Christoffer Pearson, 39, is facing several charges after he is suspected of stealing a Kennewick Police Department patrol vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that started in Kennewick and ended in Richland. He also is accused of damaging another police vehicle with a knife and threatening to shoot up a local hospital.
Kennewick Police Dept.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released more information on the theft of a patrol car and police chase that happened Monday night.
Christoffer Pearson, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assualt, robbery, auto theft, eluding, malicious mischief, misuse of 911, obstruction, resisting arrest and making threats. Authorities said at one point, Pearson told them he was going to Kadlec Medical Center with a gun and threatened to do a shooting.
According to information from the Kennewick Police Department, Pearson called emergency dispatch 27 times to make threats and refused to tell the dispatcher why he needed help or what he wanted from authorities. At 6:12 p.m., KPD said officers were sent to Pearson's house in an effort to make direct contact with him. However, when the officers got to the home on South Newport street, they said they weren't able to find Pearson.
Just before 8 p.m., authorities said they received a call from Pearson's neighbor, who told them he was outside his home and was yelling at people. When two KPD officers got to the scene, they said Pearson was walking on South Newport Street and he had several knives in his hands.
The officers got out of their cars and said they tried to talk Pearson down, however, they said Pearson became angry and began "throwing knives at the officers." Pearson then was able to approach the KPD patrol vehicles. Authorities said he slashed at the hood and window of one patrol car, then got into the other patrol car and drove away from the scene.
KPD asked for help from other agencies and several law enforcement vehicles joined in the pursuit, including those from the Pasco Police Department, Richland Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Several people reported seeing the pursuit that went down SR 240 towards Richland. Pearson then took the Wellsian Way/Vantage exit and ended up on Stevens Drive just past the airport. At this time, a Pasco police officer used a PIT maneuver, which then caused Pearson to stop the pursuit. Authorities said he jumped out of the car and began running from the scene.
Pearson was then chased down by a Benton County K9 unit and arrested at the scene. Pearson was taken to the hospital to be checked out, then he was taken to the Benton County Jail.
His bond has not been set and he is facing a total of 38 charges at this time.
