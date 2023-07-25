Man arrested after theft of Kennewick PD patrol car, other charges.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released more information on the theft of a patrol car and police chase that happened Monday night.

Christoffer Pearson, 39, was arrested on suspicion of assualt, robbery, auto theft, eluding, malicious mischief, misuse of 911, obstruction, resisting arrest and making threats. Authorities said at one point, Pearson told them he was going to Kadlec Medical Center with a gun and threatened to do a shooting.