KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released official information on a homicide investigation that happened July 9.According to investigators, deputies were called to the 88000 block of East Reata Road in Kennewick around 2:30 p.m.Once at the scene, they found a woman's body on the back patio of the home. The woman was later identified as Jena Olafson, 38 and it was determined she lived at the home with her live-in boyfriend.Upon searching the home, deputies found Michael Smith, 38, inside the home. According to authorities, they said Smith had attempted to hurt himself and he was taken to a nearby hospital.Authorities said they gathered enough evidence to charge Smith with second degree murder in the death of Olafson. At this time, Smith is still in the hospital but is expected to be okay.The investigation is ongoing.