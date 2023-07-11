Commander Marcus Conner with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office releases information on the discovery of the remains of Estela Torres-Rodriguez. Estela was reported missing from her home just outside of Pasco on March 29, 2019. She was last seen in the company of her son, Clemente and her estranged husband, Tiburcio on the evening of March 28. Her remains were found the week of July 3, 2023 just outside of Connell. Her son and estranged husband have been charged with murder.
Franklin County authorities said the search for Tiburcio Rodriguez is ongoing. He is believed to be in Mexico. Rodriguez is accused of killing his estranged wife and dumping her body outside of Connell in 2019. His son, Clemente Rodriguez-Torres is also accused in this case.
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary became emotional at Tuesday's press conference as he spoke to the family of Estela Torres-Rodriguez. "We will continue with the process so you can have your mother's remains returned to you," he said. Authorities are still on the hunt for her estranged husband, who is believed to have been involved in her murder.
Estela Torres-Rodriguez went missing on March 28, 2019 from her home just outside of Pasco, WA. Her remains were found in July of 2023. Her son and her estranged husband are believed to be responsible for her death. READ: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/crime/its-heartbreaking/article_7d41c806-2030-11ee-a1f6-df967a07f141.html
Estela Torres-Rodriguez went missing on March 28, 2019 from her home just outside of Pasco, WA. Her remains were found in July of 2023. Her son and her estranged husband are believed to be responsible for her death. READ: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/crime/its-heartbreaking/article_7d41c806-2030-11ee-a1f6-df967a07f141.html
Apple Valley News Now
Commander Marcus Conner with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office releases information on the discovery of the remains of Estela Torres-Rodriguez. Estela was reported missing from her home just outside of Pasco on March 29, 2019. She was last seen in the company of her son, Clemente and her estranged husband, Tiburcio on the evening of March 28. Her remains were found the week of July 3, 2023 just outside of Connell. Her son and estranged husband have been charged with murder.
Apple Valley News Now
Franklin County authorities said the search for Tiburcio Rodriguez is ongoing. He is believed to be in Mexico. Rodriguez is accused of killing his estranged wife and dumping her body outside of Connell in 2019. His son, Clemente Rodriguez-Torres is also accused in this case.
Apple Valley News Now
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary became emotional at Tuesday's press conference as he spoke to the family of Estela Torres-Rodriguez. "We will continue with the process so you can have your mother's remains returned to you," he said. Authorities are still on the hunt for her estranged husband, who is believed to have been involved in her murder.
Estela Torres-Rodriguez, 54, was last seen at the home she shared with one of her sons and his girlfriend on March 28. Authorities said she had recently separated from her husband, Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez.
Commander Marcus Conner with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said when deputies responded to Estela's home on the morning of March 29, 2019, they immediately found her disappearance to be suspicious.
"We initially went through the house and started finding some evidence that there was an assault," Commander Conner said. "There was a struggle. There was most likely a homicide."
Commander Conner said detectives were called into the case as well as a crime scene unit. It was established through witnesses the last two people to be with Torres-Rodriguez was her estranged husband, Tiburcio and her son, Clemente Rodriguez-Torres. Her car was also missing from the home as well. He said investigators early on suspected who was responsible for Estela's disappearance.
"Who's unaccounted for? We started going down that list," said Commander Conner. "It fairly quickly led us to Tuburcio and Clemente. Why aren't they here? Everyone else is here, why aren't they? By the time we had gathered enough to go and grab them and question them or take them into custody, they were already outside of our reach."
Authorities said they discovered a short time later, Tiburcio and Clemente had escaped to Mexico. According to information from Commander Conner, authorities believed Torres-Rodriguez was killed in her home and murder warrants were issued for her estranged husband and her son.
On April 3, 2019, Estela's vehicle was found at a rest stop just off of Highway 395, north of Connell. Commander Conner said evidence found in the vehicle confirmed the missing woman was most likely dead, however, he did not go into detail what that evidence was.
On September 19, 2019, Clemente Rodriguez-Torres turned himself in after he was detained at the U.S. and San Ysidro border. Commander Conner said Clemente said he is innocent and is awaiting trial, which is set for September of 2023. His brother, who was also arrested in this case, was previously released from custody. His charges were dismissed.
Commander Conner said the sheriff's office was contacted the week of July 3, 2023 and investigators said they had credible information on the discovery of human remains on a piece of property just southeast of Connell. After investigating, Commander Conner said authorities found the remains of Estela.
Authorities declined to say how they were able to find her remains. They said there are at least two cases for the prosecution but there may be more and that information is needed to protect the integrity of the case. Commander Conner said Estela's body had been buried and that the location of where her remains had been found had consistently come up in the investigation.
Commander Conner said more than 100 people from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the coroner's office, Pasco Police Department, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Corrections, Benton-Franklin Sheriff's Posse and volunteers worked to search for Estela. It's a case, he said, that sticks with investigators.
"After you go home at night and take your uniform off, your brain doesn't stop," he said. "Even though they're at home enjoying their time with their family, they're still thinking about this case. What could I have done differently on my shift? What should I do tomorrow on my shift if I have time to work on this? We, as law enforcement, are still realizing how much these types of cases affect us."
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary found it hard to hold back his emotions as he spoke to Estela's family at the press conference. "We will continue with the process so you can have your mother's remains returned to you," he said. Commander Conner said like McGary, this case in particular is never far from the minds of local law enforcement. While there is much work left to do, investigators won't stop.
"It's heartbreaking, it really is. We understand there's humans involved here. We take that personal when somebody does that to someone in our community. We're going to do everything we can to bring them justice."
At this time, Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez is still believed to be in Mexico and remains as a suspect in this case. Estela's son, Clemente, is charged with her murder and is awaiting trial, set to take place later this year.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.