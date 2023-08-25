Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo Reports READ MORE: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/crime/how-a-new-wa-law-is-affecting-tri-cities-drug-arrests/article_225ee2de-43ad-11ee-801c-67b2716148aa.html
BENTON CO., Wash. - Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies have been posting on social media recent drug arrests. One recent arrest made by the Richland Police Department showed a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Three people were arrested in that case and the department said due to the changes in the law, they were able to make that happen.
The Benton County Prosecutor's Office said it is working with local law enforcement, judges, defense attorneys and drug treatment counselors to address the drug crisis in Benton County.
While the new law is helping officers clean the streets, it also comes with some challenges. The primary reason behind this law is to address the growing concerns regarding public safety and the negative impact of drug use on communities.
"It kind of reverses some of the rules that were handed down through some of the other decisions previously," said Lieutenant Mark Clark with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "What it does is it went back more to what is traditional. The law was against controlled substances and narcotics outside of cannabis that you used to historically see."
This bill gives the power to law enforcement to send a clear message that illegal drug use will not be tolerated in public areas, but even with the law in place, it doesn't come easy.
"One of the bigger challenges is the large amount of narcotics that we see on the streets and having gone over a period of time where we weren't able to truly enforce that and referrals were mandated," Lt. Clark said. He explained that it's hard to go back and try to reverse some of that now.
Law enforcement officers also are working to make sure they have the right training in place when it comes to the legal side of making a public drug arrest. Many have also realized the importance of treating drug addiction as a public health issue rather than it just being a criminal matter.
Lt. Clark said now that officers are able to make an arrest on the first offense, those who are arrested may want to be more compliant with treatment if they're looking at doing jail time.
For help with drug and alcohol addiction, there is a national hotline you can call. SAMHSA is confidential, free and it helps connect people with services in their area. Call 1-800-662-4357
