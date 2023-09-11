FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - A cry for help in the State of Washington. The Washington State Association of Counties has filed a lawsuit against the state, saying it's not doing enough in terms of funding the defense system for low-income defenders. Franklin County is supporting the WSAC in its lawsuit.

The WSAC wants the state of Washington to make the proper amount of funding available for trial cases of people who can't afford a defense. Right now, counties in the state are having to find funds and other resources to make sure people get a fair trial.