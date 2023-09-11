FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - A cry for help in the State of Washington. The Washington State Association of Counties has filed a lawsuit against the state, saying it's not doing enough in terms of funding the defense system for low-income defenders. Franklin County is supporting the WSAC in its lawsuit.
The WSAC wants the state of Washington to make the proper amount of funding available for trial cases of people who can't afford a defense. Right now, counties in the state are having to find funds and other resources to make sure people get a fair trial.
"It's bankrupting us here at Franklin County to have to defend so many people," said Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez. "Because what happened during the pandemic, there was a real cascading effect. Trials essentially stopped for more than a year or so. Cases piled up. Defense attorneys left.”
While Franklin County is not part of this lawsuit, Gonzalez said the county is supporting the WSAC. He said Franklin County is running out of funds fast and that includes payroll for prosecutors, attorneys and providing public defenders to people who can't afford an attorney to take on their case.
"It can take as much as $25,000 to defend a murder case," Gonzalez said. "Some smaller trials obviously take less with lesser charges, but, nonetheless, it is extremely expensive."
The WSAC said the state's current defense system for the needy is unconstitutional and it leaves the counties in the state in a bind. Those counties, including Franklin County, are struggling to come up with funding to get legal counsel, which could leave the counties almost bankrupt.
"Backlog of 80 cases of a varying degree, whether some are murderers or different kinds of felonies," Gonzalez said. "Some are pretty trivial type things so what's happening is sort of this cascading effect that's throughout the system."
The WSAC said counties can't continue to provide the attorneys without statewide funding and that it will continue to work on ways to get funding to the counties. After several years of trying, the WSAC said now it's time for the courts to get involved.
