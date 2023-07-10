Estela Torres-Rodriguez
File - Apple Valley News Now, April 10, 2023

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it is ready to announce a "major update" in the case of a woman who was killed north of Pasco in 2019.

According to Commander Marcus Conner with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), there will be a press conference at the sheriff's office Tuesday to make the announcement.