WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, who was shot and killed in Florida last year, was arrested Thursday morning in West Richland.
Shanna Lee Gardner, 36, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.
The victim was Gardner's ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, 33. He was shot and killed on a Jacksonville Beach, Florida street in February of 2022.
According to authorities, Bridegan was with his then 2-year-old daughter when they were on their way home from dropping off his children he shared with Gardner. Bridegan came upon a tire in the roadway and when he stopped and got out of the car, he was shot and killed in what authorities called an "ambush."
Gardner is the third person to be charged in connection to the case. Her current husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, has also been indicted in this case, as well as her former tenant, Henry Tenon. Tenon is accused of doing the actual shooting, prosecutors said. Fernandez Saldana has pleaded not guilty. Tenon pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of second-degree murder and is cooperating with prosecutors.
Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson said the latest development on the arrest of Gardner is about justice for Jared and his family. "We promised at the outset of this investigation we would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared's murder," she said. "The whole and entire truth."
Gardner will be extradited to Duval County, according to authorities. Nelson said she is seeking the death penalty in this case.
"This investigation has uncovered the truth of Jared's murder," Nelson said during a press conference Thursday morning. "Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone and Shanna Gardner's indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan."
Shelli and Sterling Gardner, who are Gardner's parents, released a statement after her arrest:
"Words cannot accurately express the depth of our sadness. Family is our top priority. We love our daughter and are focused on supporting her and our entire family as we help our grandchildren navigate this difficult and very confusing time. For their sake and all involved, we caution against further speculation and request privacy as the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, we are thankful fo the continued support, thoughtfulness and prayers being so generously shared by friends and loved ones."
Bridegan was the father of four children.
