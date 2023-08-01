FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - It's a dispute that just can't seem to find resolution in Franklin County.
Members of the community have offered to pay $21.47 to put the matter to rest. People on social media, people that don't even live in the community, have offered to pay $21.47 to put the matter to rest.
Someone forced a payment of $21.47 from Sheriff Jim Raymond's paycheck to put it to rest. He has since filed a civil action against the county, wanting them to pay $24,999.
Early on in this saga, Sheriff Raymond said "This is not about $21."
After Tuesday's Franklin County Commission meeting, that statement appears to be closest to the truth.
Commissioner Brad Peck addressed the matter in Tuesday's Commission meeting, and appeared to be confused about what had happened while he was out of the area on other business. While his questions were not answered by anyone in the room, it appeared there was much confusion over the dispute that Commissioner Clint Didier appeared to believe was resolved. He was quoted in a press release on July 27, stating "I'm happy to move beyond this. We've got bigger issues to solve in the county."
That would appear to be so.
What is now in dispute is whether or not it has been resolved. According to the Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez, he said Franklin County Commissioners and Sheriff Raymond had "reached an agreement" over the dispute and Sheriff Raymond's P-card privileges would be restored.
Sheriff Jim Raymond told Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo that's not what happened and says someone isn't telling the truth.
"This press release out of the commissioner's office said I agreed to a settlement and that's the farthest thing from the truth," Raymond said. "In fact, that's just the fabrication, in my opinion, a lie."
Summary of the Dispute
Sheriff Raymond had his P-card privileges suspended after he refused to pay $21.47. The Franklin County Auditor's Office flagged that amount and reported to the commissioners that the sheriff had exceeded the meal limit that was set by the county. When Sheriff Raymond didn't pay the amount, his card was suspended and the money was taken from his paycheck.
Sheriff Raymond then filed a civil action against the county and is seeking $24,999 in damages.
Both Sheriff Raymond and Franklin County Auditor, Matt Beaton, used social media accounts to put the dispute out into the public. Part of the civil action Sheriff Raymond filed names Beaton specifically:
- The unlawful taking of his personal property. This stems from the deduction for the amount of $21.47 from Sheriff Raymond's salary. The amount is what Sheriff Raymond went over when he bought two dinners while at a panel hearing near Seattle in February of 2023.
- Auditor Matt Beaton restricted his rights under the 1st Amendment to engage in speech and debate on Auditor's Office matters.
For Claim #1, Sheriff Raymond said on June 20, he was sent an email by Accounting Supervisor Tim Anderson that $21.47 was being deducted from his paycheck. Sheriff Raymond said the Auditor's Office did it despite his protests and that the expense was "directly related to my official duties as the elected Sheriff of Franklin County." He said the Auditor's Office also deactivated his PCard which interfered with his duties as an independent elected official of Franklin County.
For Claim #2, Sheriff Raymond accused Auditor Matt Beaton of using the Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton Facebook page to "disparage me as a citizen and as the Elected Sheriff of Franklin County." Beaton then turned off the comments on the posts, which stopped people, including the sheriff, of posting comments in response to Beaton's posts. Sheriff Raymond said Beaton frequently changes the purposes of the Facebook site between an official county auditor's page and his personal campaign site.
Confusion Over Resolution
On July 27, Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez issued a press release.
"Franklin County Commissioners have reached an agreement with Sheriff Jim Raymond and his staff to restore the Sheriff's P-card privileges, while agreeing to follow the County travel policy," it stated.
"I'm encouraged the Sheriff is willing to follow the policy, as we review the concerns that he's raised," Gonzalez was quoted in the press release.
"It's the board's job to approve budgets and set policy. I'm glad the Sheriff has decided to follow this one. I'm happy to move beyond this. We've got bigger issues to solve in the county," Commissioner Clint Didier was quoted in the press release.
Gonzalez then said the county is "currently working on updating Franklin County's purchase card policy."
On July 28, Sheriff Raymond issued a social media response to the press release and called it "misleading." He said it wasn't the auditor's office that restored his P-Card privileges. It was his financial officer due to resolutions passed by the commission "several years ago." He also said there was no possible way to reach an agreement with the commission when they "tried to stop" Sheriff Raymond during a July 11 commission meeting.
Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo met with Gonzalez about the press release he issued the day before, and Sheriff Raymond's response. Gonzalez said he has been trying to work out a deal between the sheriff's office and the commissioner's office and said there had been some resolution.
"He did agree to follow the policy," Gonzalez said. "That's kind of where we're at in terms of my understanding. I saw the press release today that he released. I was anticipating that he would say something."
Gonzalez said he was continuing to talk with the sheriff and the commissioners and his role is to not take sides. "I'm taking his communications back to the commissioner's office and making sure everybody knows the right hand and what the left hand is doing. I'm open to all solutions."
When Trejo asked Gonzalez if it was true that the auditor's office didn't turn on his P-card, Gonzalez said he wanted to check in with the sheriff.
"You know," he said, "somewhere in the middle lies the truth."
On July 31, Trejo sat down with Sheriff Raymond, who said he has always followed Franklin County's policy, but trying to follow the auditor's additional rules that he said keeps changing, is becoming a burden. He said there is more going on than people realize and that's why he's not dropping his civil action against the county.
"A commissioner and a county auditor -- they want to settle everything but they don't want to settle the financial piece," Sheriff Raymond said. "You could write a check for $24,999 or you can write a check to the sheriff for $21.74 (sic). Because at the end of the day, I've done nothing wrong."
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton also sat down with Trejo on July 31. He said he doesn't know why Sheriff Raymond has singled him out in the dispute. He said he doesn't make the policy, he simply was doing his job.
"As the auditor, we manage the expense side of the budget," Beaton said. "We manage a variety of different policies. We have a very limited role in this."
However, Beaton provided emails between his office and the sheriff's office in response to the dispute. He also used social media to address the dispute publicly. In an email sent earlier this year, he said Sheriff Raymond has been responding to the dispute with "twisted facts" and "misunderstanding of laws." He also said Sheriff Raymond is "confused" and used his social media for "untrue claims."
Beaton insisted to Trejo that the dispute truly lies within the sheriff's office and the commissioner's office. "Auditor's office has very little to do -- we are reporting and, in very limited cases, an enforcement agency," he said. "We have a very limited role in this. The policy applies the same to everybody. If there's disagreements, which sometimes, there is, part of the process is we refer them to the board because the board has the authority to listen to each certain circumstance and go outside the policy because it's their policy."
Who Activated the P-Card?
This is where a big piece of confusion comes in.
During Tuesday's (August 1) commissioner's meeting, Commissioner Brad Peck addressed the room on the matter. He had been out of the county on other business and had been excused from the July 25 meeting. Peck said it was his understanding that P-card activation was approved by the commissioners. He wanted to know who had the card reactivated.
"Who authorized that or who did that and under what authority?" he said. "I did see there was an Executive Session. I did see that there was no action taken in the Executive Session and I did see there was no action taken in the remainder of the open meeting."
No one addressed his questions. No one gave an answer. The meeting was adjourned.
So who activated the card? We'll break it down by person:
Sheriff Raymond
According to the sheriff, he told Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo "Magically, somehow, it was unblocked and the card came back on." He then said that's when the press release from Gonzalez came out, saying he had "agreed" to a settlement. "That's the farthest thing from the truth. In fact, that's just the fabrication, in my opinion, a lie."
However, in the press release Sheriff Raymond posted to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, he stated Auditor Matt Beaton refused to turn the card back on:
"My financial officer was able to reactivate my purchasing card, after Matt Beaton made it clear he was not going to, so that I could continue to do business for the county without needless interference. To be clear, nobody from the Auditor's Office ever reactivated my purchasing card. After this was made known, a hastily composed press release was sent out by the Commissioner's Office."
Franklin County Administrator Mike Gonzalez
In the press release issued by Gonzalez on July 27, he stated "Franklin Commissioners restore Sheriff's P-card privileges after he agrees to follow the County Travel Policy."
It's the title of the press release.
Gonzalez told Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo how he learned the card was turned on:
"My understanding was I was in the auditor's office when it was supposedly turned on and I received a call shortly after that. Sheryl Brunk (Franklin County Sheriff's Office Civil Captain) was able to turn it on. I'm not going to sweat the small stuff. I'm just excited that it's on and he can conduct business and he's going to follow the policy. In regards to the next steps, I'll have to see where we go from there."
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton
In an interview with Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo, Beaton insisted he has no personal stake in the dispute and he is just doing the job. He didn't address the claims that he had been asked to turn the card on and refused to do it, as Sheriff Raymond had accused him of this:
"That wasn't my press release. I was asked by the commissioners after discussions with the sheriff to turn the card back on. I was aware of the process because it's been going on and anybody carrying the card will be audited. Whether the person says they're going to follow it or not, we audit to a policy."
He also said his office was who turned on the card:
"I support what the commissioners' policies are. As surely as we unfortunately, reached the point where we turned the card off temporarily, when asked to turn it back on, we turned it back on."
As of right now, the sheriff's purchasing card has been once again activated.
Commissioner Peck asked who turned on the card and now he has three answers.
"I've worked hard with the Sheriff and Commissioners to get to this point, and this should close the matter," Gonzalez stated in his press release.
Sheriff Raymond said at this time he is not dropping the civil action against the county.
