FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after deputies discovered trash dumping on Carbody Beach Thursday. The public area was covered with piles of trash and debris, according to the deputies.
According to the sheriff's department, the county has a 'zero tolerance' policy for any unlawful dumping, which includes littering.
They are asking people if you bring something to Carbody Beach, you need to take it with you when you leave.
Deputy Jacob Safford said law enforcement has found the beach trashed more times than they'd like.
"I know this year, there's been at least three times where we've made posts on our Facebook page of it being this bad," Deputy Safford said.
Carbody Beach is on U.S. Army Corps of Engineer-owned land. The sheriff's office said in order to keep it open, the area needs to stay clean.
While citizens and the Franklin County District Court Work Crew come often to help keep the area clear of garbage, it doesn't mean people should be careless.
"It just keeps getting back to this condition here," Deputy Safford said. "We just want people to keep being able to use it, but we just need people to pick up after themselves. That way, the area stays nice and people will want to use it, too."
If a person is caught using the area as a dumping ground, or visitors are caught leaving their trash behind, they could be slapped with a misdemeanor charge. Deputy Safford said it's about making sure the public land stays public and stays open for all to enjoy. Instead, visitors are being greeted by food trash, diapers, pizza boxes, beer bottles, beer cans and beer cases.
"All of the agencies involved are going to try their best to keep this area open because that's ultimately what we want," Deputy Safford said. "We want the public to be able to come and use public lands."
