WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A downtown Walla Walla landmark is now getting national recognition! USA Today just named Bright's Candies the #1 candy store in America.Bright's Candies opened in the 1930s, long before Walla Walla became a destination for wine lovers.Co-owner Paul Jenes says, while votes from loyal fans helped catapult Bright's to the top of the Readers' Choice list, they've also seen a surge of online orders since the news broke.Those online shoppers miss two vital parts of the Bright's experience: seeing candy-makers at work behind large glass windows, and the intoxicating smell when you walk through the door.Jenes says he got into the candy business more than 25 years ago, looking for "something that people were excited about.""All our customers are happy when they come in," Jenes says. "They're watching us make the chocolates through the window - it's a very rewarding job."Bright's Candies is open 9:30-9:00 Monday-Wednesday, 9:30-10:00 Thursday-Saturday, and 11:00-9:00 on Sundays.