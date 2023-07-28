PASCO, Wash. - Four break-ins, windows smashed and a church set on fire. A Pasco man has been arrested after an early morning crime spree where he left messages for police, at least one written in his own blood.
Authorities said this was one call they would call "unique."
What started as a regular burglary call just after 5 a.m. Thursday ended in wide-spread vandalism and the burning of a church.
Lt. Thomas Groom with the Pasco Police Department said officers were called to broken windows at the former Bank of America Building on Lewis Street at 5:08 a.m. As officers responded to that location, the calls kept coming.
Witnesses reported seeing a man smash the front window of Celebration One Salon on West Clark Street next.
A short time later, a burglary was reported at Atomic Foods on North 4th Avenue. A man was seen on surveillance video smashing through the front window of the store, climbing through the broken glass and smashing the cash register. The man then apparently took thousands of dollars in cash.
The man was identified by Pasco Police as Seth Klindworth, 36, of Pasco. Klindworth then left Atomic Foods.
Next came a fire call.
"At 6:15 this morning I got a report of fire at the church on 1207 West Court," said Pasco Fire Chief Kevin Crowley. "We responded."
The fire was reported at the Apostolic Lutheran Church of the Tri-Cities. When firefighters got to the scene, they said they learned of a person who pulled another person from the building, however, those people could not be found. Lt. Groom said it wasn't hard to connect the dots and realize the person police had been following all night was connected to the fire.
"Our officers set up containment around the area in case our suspect was still in the area," Lt. Groom said. "Once containment was set up, one of our officers did see him in the containment area. He was challenged and began to resist arrest in one way or the other so a Taser was applied and we took him into custody."
As soon as the smoke cleared from the church and police and fire officials could get into the area, they found a message from their suspect.
"So that was something we were not expecting," Lt. Groom said. "It does appear that there was a message written by the suspect, who identified himself in the message. We believe he wrote it in his own blood. It is a unique call."
Klindworth was arrested and is facing charges of arson and burglary in these cases. While it's a relief the spree is over, others are left to pick up the pieces.
"There was some significant damage, fire damage to the church," Chief Crowley said. "The fire was located on the first floor. There is a basement and a second story but it was mainly on the first floor."
Lt. Groom said exactly how the suspect was able to start the fire is still under investigation. "We don't know the mechanism that he used to start the fire. We do have fire and rescue working with our detectives trying to determine how the fire was started."
Despite the situation, Chief Crowley said he is grateful to all the agencies who worked together to end the spree peacefully with no one else getting hurt.
"Thank you to our regional mutual aid partners. Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire and EMS, Franklin County Fire District #3, Walla Walla Fire District #5 and Benton County Fire District #1," Chief Crowley said. "Thanks again to the Pasco Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. All of those individuals helped us."
