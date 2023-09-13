15-year-old Yakima boy arrested in shooting of teen near Eisenhower High School Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 14-year-old shot during drive by shooting in Yakima Tuesday Show more Show less 0:52 14-year-old shot during drive by shooting in Yakima Tuesday 0:52 Exclusive to Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKIMA, Wash. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday near Eisenhower High School in Yakima.According to information released by the Yakima Police Department, investigators followed leads and tips that started coming in throughout the day.Investigators said they were able to get an arrest warrant on the 15-year-old suspected shooter, who they identified as being from the Yakima area.Authorities went to a home in the lower Yakima valley and they said they found the teen and arrested him.The teen was then taken to the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.READ: UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower studentAuthorities said they believe the teen is involved in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy Tuesday.The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was eventually flown to Harborview in Seattle.A current condition is not yet known.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers By Emily Goodell News YPD: Warning period over for parking violations in Downtown Yakima By Emily Goodell News ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention By Rylee Fitzgerald News PETA offering $5,000 reward for information, dog fatally shot Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify By Emily Goodell News Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice Nordstrom Rack grand opening draws hundreds to Valley Mall in Union Gap Christ the King's 47th Annual Sausage Fest kick off starts with a Chicken Dance Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers Beautiful Night...Warm Weekend...Rain Monday? More News