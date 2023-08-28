YAKIMA, Wash. — Comprehensive Healthcare has revamped its mental health intake process, eliminating lengthy waiting periods for appointments and allowing new clients same-day access at the organization's locations across Eastern Washington.
Just a year ago, people had to wait up to three months for an initial assessment and more than half of them never made it to their appointments due to the long delay.
“Sometimes by the time that they had their appointment, they either could have sought another facility or maybe they forgot," Comprehensive Healthcare Administrative Services Director Nohely Velasquez said. "Or they might just be discouraged and then not come back."
The major change involves getting rid of scheduled appointments in favor of a walk-in clinic system, which means no more waiting for mental health intakes. Velasquez said same-day access is now available at their campuses in Ellensburg, Walla Walla, Pasco, Sunnyside and Yakima during clinic hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It definitely takes a lot of manpower on the backend to plan and coordinate, but I do think it can be replicable," Velasquez said.
Velasquez said the previous delays were due to a lack of manpower, but over the past year, they developed a model that allowed them to pool their resources between all of their locations and utilize telehealth services in order to make same-day access possible.
"If they aren't able to maybe see a clinician that was at their specific campus, they're able to use telehealth services to join in and call for an intake specialist that's either in Walla Walla or in Yakima," Velasquez said.
At the moment, same day access only covers mental health intakes. However, Comprehensive Healthcare officials said they are open to expanding this in the future, possibly to substance use disorder intakes and other programs.
"We want to be able to provide services to clients in a more timely manner," Velasquez said. "My biggest hope is that the word gets out so that more folks that are needing services can feel comfortable coming in."
