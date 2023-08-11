Community involvement in planning prep for new Tri-Cities high schools

RICHLAND & PASCO, Wash. — Progress is currently underway for a few new high schools coming to the Tri-Cities, and there are ways for the community to get involved in the Richland and Pasco School Districts.
Potential third Richland high school
RICHLAND & PASCO, Wash. — Progress is currently underway for a few new high schools coming to the Tri-Cities, and there are ways for the community to get involved in the Richland and Pasco School Districts.
Potential third Richland high school
Earlier this year, Richland voters approved a levy to initiate the planning process for the Richland School District's third high school. Because it has been more than five decades since a new comprehensive high school was built in the district, this isn’t a simple task.
Several months ago, the Richland School District conducted community forums to gather input for the planning phase. These forums encompassed discussions on design and programming aspects, curriculum subjects, school colors, names and more.
Richard Krasner is the Executive Director of Operations at the Richland School District. He said, at these meetings, people brought in ideas about desired programs, classes, school layout, a potential new football field, CTE courses, drama, special education, and more.
Although designing an entire high school is complex, community feedback is assisting in the effort.
"It is very important to us. We want to know what the community wants and what they're looking for in the new high school. You know, each high school has their own personality, so to speak,” said Krasner. “We're really looking forward to the input that we got. And we're trying to incorporate all that into the design.”
The plan involves establishing the new school on district-owned land in West Richland, right behind Leona Libby Middle School and the Teaching, Learning and Administrating Center for the RSD.
There will be more opportunities to pass along your thoughts of what this potential new school may look like. It does still have to be put up for a bond. According to Krasner, you may see it on the ballot as soon as February 2024.
This bond won’t just include the third high school, but Krasner said it will also potentially involve funding for the Pacific Crest Online Academy and River’s Edge High School joint-campus rebuild, among possible other projects.
The draft of the educational specifications for the third high school were just recently presented at a school board meeting. The design is still in the works for what the school is going to physically look like or entail. Once that gets completed, and if the bond passes, there will be two years of construction. Krasner said they are looking at the 2027-2028 school year for the doors to open to students and staff.
This potential new school is estimated to hold around 1,800 students, and the building is estimated to be 288,000 square feet. Krasner mentioned a field, softball and baseball fields, soccer fields and a new auditorium as some features they are looking to include.
Earlier this year, voters approved a bond in Pasco for two new schools to be built; a third comprehensive high school, like Pasco and Chiawana high schools, and a new small innovative high school and career and college academy.
Before these can become reality, there’s a few things that need to be decided on, such as the name.
If you want to get involved with this process moving forward and put your voice in, the Pasco School District is inviting community members to participate in the naming committee for its two new high schools.
The purpose is to bring in innovative and inclusive suggestions for the names of both schools.
“You can be involved by being part of the committee, but you can also go to our school district website and go to our link where you can recommend your names,” said Seth Johnson, planning principal for the new college and career academy. “The committee then will use the feedback from the community and the names that they've submitted to narrow that down, and then those names will go to the school board for the final decision.”
You can find the links to recommend name suggestions for the two new schools here.
According to Raquel Martinez, the planning principal for the new comprehensive high school, planning for the school colors and the mascots will be spearheaded by students in the Pasco School District.
“The students will have an opportunity to submit their recommendations and ideas as well using [ThoughtExchange] and from there, we will have a committee of students drawing from the different middle schools and from the high schools, and then from there, they'll make recommendations and then we'll go through that process as well,” said Martinez.
To take part in this naming committee, you have to be available for three meetings, August 23rd, September 13th and September 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Pasco.
Find the application to be considered for the naming committee here. Applications are due by Sunday, August 13.
If you’re looking forward to seeing dirt moving on these projects, there is also a ground-breaking ceremony taking place Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m. for Pasco’s third comprehensive high school. It’s happening at Road 60 and Burns Road in Pasco. The Pasco School District superintendent will be speaking, along with planning principal Raquel Martinez.
READ MORE FROM APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW.COM:
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Multi Media Journalist
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.