Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames
Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now
Aug 9, 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond went up in flames Wednesday.

It happened just before 12 p.m. when fire crews responded to a call for help.

Kennewick Fire Department, Kennewick Police Department and Richland Fire and Emergency Services assisted in putting out the fire.

Apple Valley News Now's Alyssa Warner said she could see the fire from State Route 240 near Edison

Fire officials said the fire crews were able to contain the fire within minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause for the fire is still under investigation.