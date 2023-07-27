YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is set to receive $1.3 million over 17 years from the state's opioid lawsuit settlements to address the opioid crisis at the local level.
The city is slated to receive the funds in annual distributions of about $50,000 starting in July and will be able to put the money toward prevention, treatment and other strategies to help people with substance use disorder.
Senior Assistant City Attorney Cynthia Martinez said one option would be to use those funds to expand the City of Yakima Community Diversion program, which has seen 63 graduates since it started in 2016.
Also known as Drug Court, the program allows people who have been arrested for minor crimes to potentially avoid criminal charges and jail time by completing treatment, doing community service and complying with other program requirements.
"77% of graduates remain crime-free," Martinez said. "People work hard to change their lives."
At a Yakima City Council study session, community member Megan Tweedy shared her own experience with losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose back in 2020.
"My brother Jeff lit up any room he entered," Tweedy said. "There’s not a day that goes by — and I hope there never is — that I don’t miss him.”
Tweedy said she's seen the progress individuals can make through participating in Drug Court and supports investing settlement dollars into expanding the program.
"We need to spend the money to save lives now," Tweedy said.
Before making any decisions, the Yakima City Council plans to consult with local treatment providers about the programs they have available to help people with substance use disorder and to talk to other governments about what they plan to do with their part of the settlement funds.
