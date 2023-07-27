Yakima City Hall

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is set to receive $1.3 million over 17 years from the state's opioid lawsuit settlements to address the opioid crisis at the local level.

The city is slated to receive the funds in annual distributions of about $50,000 starting in July and will be able to put the money toward prevention, treatment and other strategies to help people with substance use disorder. 