YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is kicking off its concert and outdoor movie series in the park this weekend with offerings that are free and family-friendly.
“The idea is to encourage families to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the free concerts and films outdoors,” Yakima Parks & Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said. “The community is invited to relax and listen to great music or watch family films in a beautiful park.”
The Summer Sunset Concert Series is happening Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Franklin Park and Viva La Musica concerts will be going on from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, rotating between Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Outdoor Summer Cinema Series will be starting at about 8:30 p.m. on Sundays at Chesterly Park. Free events in the park include:
Friday, July 7th: Genevieve (country) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, July 9th: Rancho Unido will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Miller Park
Sunday, July 9th: Dora & The Lost City of Gold (PG) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Friday, July 14th: Rice (classic rock) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, July 16th: Paso Firme will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Miller Park
Sunday, July 16th: Lightyear (PG) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Friday, July 21st: Rod Giles Band (blues rock/jazz/fusion) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, July 23rd: Super Escandalo will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Miller Park
Sunday, July 23rd: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Friday, July 28th: Ockham’s Razor (Celtic Rock) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, July 30th: Los de Alla will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Sunday, July 30th: Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Friday, Aug. 4th: Naughty Pine (reggae/rhythm and blues/pop) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, Aug. 6th: Tormenta de Durango will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Sunday, Aug. 6th: Shazam (PG-13) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Friday, Aug. 11th: XYZ and the Boomers (classic rock/country) will be performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the Summer Sunset Concert Series at Franklin Park
Sunday, Aug.13th: Banda la Palmera will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Viva La Musica concert series at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Sunday, Aug. 13th: Frozen (PG) will start playing at dusk — about 8:30 p.m. — at Chesterly Park as part of the Outdoor Summer Cinema Series
Sunday, Sept. 10th: Raza Michoacana and Los Hermanos Gonzales will be performing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the finale of the Viva La Musica concert series at Miller Park
More information about the summer events and programs offered by Yakima Parks and Recreation can be found here. A full program guide is also available here.
