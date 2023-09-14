Christ the King's 47th Annual Sausage Fest kick off starts with a Chicken Dance Picture - September 14, 2023
Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Students, family, and school staff at Christ the King gathered together Thursday morning to show off their chicken dance moves to kick start the 47th Annual Sausage Fest.

Every year, students create a wide variety of different themed 'chicken dances' and compete to be crowned the best. The judges will score each team based on originality, costume and effort. 