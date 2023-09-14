RICHLAND, Wash. -- Students, family, and school staff at Christ the King gathered together Thursday morning to show off their chicken dance moves to kick start the 47th Annual Sausage Fest.
Every year, students create a wide variety of different themed 'chicken dances' and compete to be crowned the best. The judges will score each team based on originality, costume and effort.
Apple Valley News Now's Stacy Lee judged the competition and said it was entertaining.
This year there were chicken themes like 'Barbie Chicken' or 'Cheerleader Chicken' and even some crazier ones like 'Einstein Chicken' with students dressed in a robe with a stylish grey wig.
In third place was the Einstein Chickens, in second place was Barbie Chicken, and bringing home the grand trophy was the 'Fishing Chickens', who were equipped with the finest fishing gear and an old-man mask.
While the competition involved 1st through 7th graders, the 8th graders still got their chance to shine on stage. Each year the 8th grade class prepares an interpretive dance and collaborate on a theme for a final send off of their last year at Christ the King Catholic School. The theme was the record breaking 'double feature' - Barbenheimer.
One of the Barbies, Carly Stover said "We have pretty much started practicing it since the start of school, and now we have it completed and we're gonna perform it."
The 8th grade girls performed as Barbies and competed against the 8th grade boys who played Oppenheimer, creating a radioactive chicken.
For the final 'Hooray', everyone who came joined in on a group Chicken Dance.
The 47th Annual Sausage Festival at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland starts Friday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The festival highlights locally sourced food around the Tri-Cities, and they said the corn that’s served is picked day-of. There is live entertainment, arts and crafts, bingo and a middle school dance.
They said the food and game prices have remained low to provide an inexpensive and enjoyable time for families in the community. They said the best part is admission is still free.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.