RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured over the weekend after authorities said she was struck by a Jeep at a campground near Rimrock Lake, but arrived at Harborview Medical Center in time to get treatment and survived her injuries.
According to the Naches Fire Department, with first responders more than a half-hour away by car, they turned to a new policy they established with Yakima County Fire District #5 this spring that created “auto launch areas” in their jurisdiction to make sure help arrives in time.
“In these areas primarily on White Pass, our dispatch center will automatically launch a helicopter from Airlift Northwest or Life Flight Network for confirmed injury motor vehicle accidents and serious medical emergencies,” Naches fire officials said.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call about an injury accident near Silver Beach Resort off of U.S. Highway 12 near Rimrock Lake.
Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said the incident actually happened at Indian Creek Dispersed, a nearby overflow area for the Indian Creek Campground, where the 4-year-old girl was hit by a Jeep.
“The patient was airlifted to Harborview Medical center with possible femur and pelvic fractures,” fire officials said. “Many thanks to an off duty King County Volunteer Firefighter who was on scene prior to our arrival who treated the patient.”
Baird said the area where the 4-year-old was injured is normally a 36 minute drive from the fire station in Naches and an even longer drive for an ambulance coming from Yakima.
However, since they automatically dispatched the helicopter when the call came out, they had the patient picked up and at the hospital in Seattle within an hour and 43 minutes.
“Considering drive time to and from Yakima by ground ambulance and that Harborview's Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center is the highest level of care available in the state, we believe we are doing our best to provide the best patient outcomes possible,” fire officials said.
Authorities said with the lack of cell phone coverage in the area, it was fortunate that the family wasn’t further away from a place where they would be able to successfully place a call to 911.
They said if people do go into an area where they know they won’t be able to call 911, it’s important to let someone know ahead of time where you’re going, how long you’ll be gone and set a time to check back in. That way, if you don’t check in, they can call 911 for you and send help your way.
