RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A 4-year-old girl was seriously injured over the weekend after authorities said she was struck by a Jeep at a campground near Rimrock Lake, but arrived at Harborview Medical Center in time to get treatment and survived her injuries.

According to the Naches Fire Department, with first responders more than a half-hour away by car, they turned to a new policy they established with Yakima County Fire District #5 this spring that created “auto launch areas” in their jurisdiction to make sure help arrives in time.