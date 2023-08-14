Benton City Fire Highway 225 Monday - August 14, 2023
Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now

12:45 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed the fire is about 100 acres large and growing. 

Evacuations in the area are at Level Three (GO!). Those who are evacuating can go to American Red Cross building located at 7202 West Deschutes Ave. in Kennewick.