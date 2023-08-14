Car crash causes large fire in Benton City Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 12:45 p.m. - Authorities have confirmed the fire is about 100 acres large and growing. Evacuations in the area are at Level Three (GO!). Those who are evacuating can go to American Red Cross building located at 7202 West Deschutes Ave. in Kennewick.Officials said aerial assistance has been ordered. BENTON CO., Wash. -- Authorities said a car backed into a power box which caused sparks to fly and start the flames in Benton City Monday.It happened just after 10 a.m. when fire crews responded to the call for help on the 1300 block of West Trinity PR.Benton County Fire District 4, Pasco Fire Department, Benton Rural Electric Association, Franklin County Fire District 5 and the Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted the fire crews. According to authorities, there was a power outage after the electrical box was damaged and homes in the area were evacuated. The fire is expected to continue burning for the rest of the day as fire crews continue containing the flames, authorities say. This is a developing story.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benton Benton, Washington Fort Benton City Benton Co. Pasco Fire Department Benton County Sheriff's Office Washington Benton Rural Electric Association Benton City Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley 12:45 P.m. Fire 100 Acres Growing Evacuations Level Three (go!) State Emergency Operations Center Camp Murray Aerial Assistance Benton Co. Wash. Car Accident Power Box Sparks Flames 10 A.m. Fire Crews 1300 Block Of West Trinity Pr Benton County Fire District 4 Franklin County Fire District 5 Power Outage Damaged Electrical Box Evacuated Homes Rest Of The Day Containing Flames Developing Story Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Car crash causes large fire in Benton City Washington residents can now be arrested for drug possession on their first offense Yakima's Fruitvale Community Market closed until early September Prescott School District brings back agriculture program One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Latest News Walla Walla County under an Excessive Heat Warning, cooling stations available Yakima's Fruitvale Community Market closed until early September Washington residents can now be arrested for drug possession on their first offense The Heat Is On!! Car crash causes large fire in Benton City More News