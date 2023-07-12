WENATCHEE, Wash. -- Campfire restrictions will go into effect beginning July 14 at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Starting Friday, campfires will only be allowed in designated developed campgrounds and congressionally designated Wilderness Areas.
In all other areas, including dispersed camping areas, campfires will be prohibited.
"Our Forest Fire Management personnel have been closely monitoring fuels conditions across the forest over the past month. Fuel moistures have dropped and fire danger has risen. We have had several small fires on the Forest and it is time for us to put in place campfire restrictions to reduce the chances of human-caused starts," said Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “This first phase of restrictions means that campfires will only be allowed in certain designated campsites where the potential for escaped fires is reduced. Forest visitors are reminded that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets, are illegal year-round in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “Any spark, whether it be from a dragging tow chain, a cigarette, an exploding target, or a firework has the potential to cause a wildfire right now,” Bail said.
Those who are visiting the foreset may continue to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns or heating devices.
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Fire Managers said hikers, campers and recreationists should be extremely careful with any use of fire in the outdoors. Escaped campfires are a leading cause of human-caused wildland fires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Campfires typically become problems when campers fail to completely extinguish them before leaving campsites.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.