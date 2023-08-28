150 Spanish-speaking lower Yakima Valley residents took on a digital literacy course. According to Suzy Diaz, when a person has low or no technological skills, plus a language barrier, it can become insurmountable for some families and their needs. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/bridging-the-digital-divide-and-empowering-the-yakima-valley-community-through-digital-literacy/article_e5f27b7a-45e2-11ee-acfc-0faafbd11ec9.html

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — Digital literacy is a topic some may take for granted, like the ability to use a cell phone, send an email or even apply for jobs online. The Yakima Valley Partners for Education (YVPE) saw a need in its community. There were people who had not only a technology barrier, but also didn't speak English, creating more of a hurdle.

The YVPE started a digital literacy computation course, which taught 150 Spanish-speaking Lower Valley residents about a wide range of computer skills. Students were of all ages, from early-20s to their late-60s.

Bridging the digital divide and empowering the Yakima Valley community through digital literacy

150 Spanish-speaking lower Yakima Valley residents took on a digital literacy course. According to Suzy Diaz, when a person has low or no technological skills, plus a language barrier, it can become insurmountable for some families and their needs.