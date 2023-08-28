Bridging the digital divide and empowering the Yakima Valley community through digital literacy

LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — Digital literacy is a topic some may take for granted, like the ability to use a cell phone, send an email or even apply for jobs online. The Yakima Valley Partners for Education (YVPE) saw a need in its community. There were people who had not only a technology barrier, but also didn't speak English, creating more of a hurdle.
The YVPE started a digital literacy computation course, which taught 150 Spanish-speaking Lower Valley residents about a wide range of computer skills. Students were of all ages, from early-20s to their late-60s.
Suzy Diaz, the Collective Impact Director with the YVPE, said they started with the basics.
“Literally, to learn how to turn on a laptop and all the components, and then we took them through a series of lessons. The course is taught over six weeks, 12 lessons, two hours each, and we embed in that practice local resources,” said Suzy Diaz.
According to Diaz, when a person has low or no technological skills, plus a language barrier, it can become insurmountable for some families and their needs.
The YVPE started this community resource, so people don’t get left behind.
“In some cases they are completely left out from resources. Jobs are largely available online. The application process is available online. Things like sending attachments to qualify for services or verify something, a lot of that stuff is now available online,” said Diaz.
The classes took place from July 2022 to June 2023. Twenty Spanish-speaking students were in each six-week course, which were located in Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton. There was even a student who completed the course who was hired to present the curriculum to later classes.
Diaz explained one person’s progression throughout the class.
“She presented two pictures of tortoise and a hare to describe her experience, about her own typing speed, and how she perceived her own skills and for us, describes perfectly how students transition through the course,” said Diaz.
The outcome for this program far exceeded expectations, she said.
“And confidence; self-confidence, especially, increased and exceeded everybody's expectations,” Diaz commended. Even their own expectations were surpassed. She said it affected the students’ own self-perception and ability to learn. The curriculum also increased and advanced over time, as students gained skills.
This program was funded with $100,000 from a $1.2 million congressionally directed spending award, secured by U.S. Senator Patty Murray for the Save the Children program.
The plan, now that the class is over, is to make the curriculum and self-guided textbook available at the sites for continued public use. Two computer labs are at Nuestra Casa in Sunnyside. One cohort was located at United Family Center in Grandview, and another was at Mabton Junior-Senior High School in Mabton.
Diaz said the YVPE was surprised by the need and demand, and have submitted for a grant to continue the work. She said they are not sure what they can do without funding right now.
