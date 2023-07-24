breaking BREAKING: Northbound lanes of Stevens Drive near Richland airport closed, crash involved Kennewick PD Patrol Car Morgan Huff, Alyssa Warner, Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kennewick PD Patrol Car Crashed Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Erin Wencl - Apple Valley News Now Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Alyssa Warner - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The northbound lanes of Stevens Drive in Richland are closed after a crash that involved a Kennewick patrol vehicle.Around 8 pm Monday, several law enforcement agencies responded to a vehicle chase that started in Benton County. The chase continued on SR 240 and then onto Wellsian Way.It appears at this time the only damaged vehicle is the Kennewick patrol car. We have a crew at the scene to gather more information.If you have plans to travel this way, please find an alternate route.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Alyssa Warner Evening Producer Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Alyssa Warner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News BREAKING: Northbound lanes of Stevens Drive near Richland airport closed, crash involved Kennewick PD Patrol Car Yakima Salvation Army food bank stretches limited donations with new pantry Man in critical condition after being shot by WSP Trooper during DUI traffic stop Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week More News