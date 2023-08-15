TERRACE HEIGHTS, Wash. — A boil water advisory due to E.coli is still in place for about 130 households located in Zone 2A of the Terrace Heights Water System south of Roza Canal, but authorities are hoping to remove it by the end of the week.
Yakima County Public Services Utilities Manage Joe Stump said to his knowledge, this is an issue the county hasn't dealt with before on this large of a scale.
"We have to bring the water up to a higher chlorine level and then drop it back down, but with all the water we have in storage, it takes time to go through that process," Stump said.
Stump said they've already flushed the system with chlorine and on Saturday, began to reduce the amount of chlorine they were putting into the system.
“This morning, the chlorine levels were low enough to where we could resume sampling to see if the water is satisfactory even with the lower chlorine levels," Stump said.
Stump said it's still unclear where the bacteria came from, but they did find backflow assemblies in the area that weren’t working properly.
“Those are a valve that prevent water say from an irrigation system or some other source of non-potable water from being back siphoned into the potable water system if our system should lose pressure," Stump said. "But still, we don't know for sure what caused the bad samples.”
Stump said they plan to take more samples Wednesday and Thursday, which is the earliest the boil water advisory could be lifted if those samples show the water is safe to drink.
However, until the advisory is lifted, people in the area still need to boil their water and let it cool before drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or making food or ice.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.