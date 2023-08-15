TERRACE HEIGHTS, Wash. — A boil water advisory due to E.coli is still in place for about 130 households located in Zone 2A of the Terrace Heights Water System south of Roza Canal, but authorities are hoping to remove it by the end of the week.

Yakima County Public Services Utilities Manage Joe Stump said to his knowledge, this is an issue the county hasn't dealt with before on this large of a scale.