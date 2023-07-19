Body pulled from the Columbia River by Rock Island Dam Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DOUGLAS CO., Wash. -- The body of a man was found along the riverbank by Rock Island Dam on July 12. On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office identified the man as Jesse Cadenas, 25 of Rock Island.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to call of a suspicious complaint just before 2:30 p.m. Deputies in the area arrived on scene and said they found the man dead and partially submerged in the water.Wenatchee Valley Fire Department assisted the deputies and transferred care to the Douglas County Coroner. Crime Boardman man's body recovered from Columbia River Erin Wencl News Richland adopted new Targeted Urban Area Tax Exemption Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Free skin cancer screenings coming to Kennewick Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Entertainment Seattle Seahawks release Throwback jerseys Wednesday Erin Wencl Crime Washington State Patrol searching for clues in hit and run crash in Toppenish Erin Wencl COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News 25-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Wapato Yakima PD: Suspect fatally shot man at intersection after following him from restuarant Washingtons employment growth pushes unemployment to pre-pandemic rate Washington jury awards $2.5 million in kratom death case Body pulled from the Columbia River by Rock Island Dam More News