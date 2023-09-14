BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Some homeowners in Benton County got a shocking notification this year; many finding out their home value went up by tens of thousands of dollars in several cases.
The Benton Co. Assessor sent out the annual notice this week that people’s home value might be changing at the start of the year. This percentage is based on the value of a building at Jan. 1, 2023.
Apple Valley News Now sat down with County Assessor, Bill Spencer. He explained it’s not necessarily the case that if your home value increases, that your taxes are going to rise.
One homeowner said she expected her house value to go up this year, but not by this much. She said the value went up by more than $120,000.
“Maybe they've added on an inground pool or garage or another structure. I don't know. That makes a big difference. But we've done none of that,” the homeowner said.
Dozens have gone to Tri-Cities Facebook groups, asking why this large increase is happening.
“I've seen people showing [an increase in home value] anywhere from $50,000 to almost $300,000,” the homeowner said.
According to Bill Spencer, some people will see more of an increase than usual on their annual home value change notice. He said during the years of COVID-19, the Assessor’s Office took a ‘conservative measure approach’ to home value.
“Unfortunately, what we saw here in the Tri-Cities, values got even crazier during that time, and so we are a little bit behind in our values, trying to be 100% of market value, where the state of Washington wants us at,” Spencer said. He said, because of those three years of underestimating the market, now, they’re catching up, and that is why there’s more of an increase than normal. “Because of the three years, we've kind of kicked behind more than we really wanted to, we got a little more aggressive this year. That's why there's a little bit more of an increase than normal. But it's still right in line with what the market is saying.”
This also means the budget for property taxes around the county is shifting. Bill Spencer said just because your home value might go up, doesn’t necessarily mean property taxes will go up.
“They're not one-for-one. Sometimes your property values go up and your taxes go down. Just depends on how equally we're treating everybody, so that you're not taking my property tax burden and I'm not taking yours,” said Spencer.
For this homeowner, she said she’s shocked and disappointed due to the lack of communication.
“I'm not saying that the market value hasn't gone up. It has,” she admitted, “But they could have warned us. I would have thought it'd be nice if they could do increments.”
While the housing market has been in record-highs recently, with the home value change reflecting those rates, Spencer estimated that if the market does go back down, we could see home value drop once again.
Spencer said it’s everyone’s right to file for an appeal within 30 days of receiving the notice of change if they believe something is wrong. He encourages them to talk with the Assessor’s office in-person at the Benton County Administration Building at 7122 W. Okanogan Pl. Building E, through email or over the phone before filing for an appeal.
There is also a senior/disabled exemption program for people who qualify for reduced property taxes. He said to check it out and contact the Assessor’s Office if you have any questions.