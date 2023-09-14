BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Some homeowners in Benton County got a shocking notification this year; many finding out their home value went up by tens of thousands of dollars in several cases.

The Benton Co. Assessor sent out the annual notice this week that people’s home value might be changing at the start of the year. This percentage is based on the value of a building at Jan. 1, 2023.

Benton County Administration Building Stock