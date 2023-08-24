Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated Aug 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Wednesday night.It happened just after 11:20 p.m. when Kennewick Police Officers responded to a call for help. A motorcycle hit a vehicle entering the intersection of west 7th Avenue and Vancouver Street. The 40-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The person in the other vehicle involved was not injured.The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns Anna Trejo Back 2 School Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses By Rylee Fitzgerald News PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers By Rylee Fitzgerald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kennewick High School Kennewick, Washington Tri-cities, Washington Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit Kennewick Washington Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Japan prepares to launch X-ray satellite, ‘Moon Sniper’ lunar lander BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here's why and some background about his case Latest News DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Hot Hazy Weekend...Cool and Wet Next Week! Walla Walla starting 'Berm Reduction' program to help those with disabilities Tri-City Dust Devils donating to 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' Benton PUD celebrates National Hydropower Day at GESA Carousel of Dreams More News