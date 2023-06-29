KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — With additional state resources called in to help on Thursday, there are at least 50 fire personnel fighting the Roza Creek Fire west of the Yakima River in Kittitas County.

Level 1 evacuations remain in place for residents in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. A Level 1 evacuation means residents should keep an eye on conditions and be listening for more updates.