KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — With additional state resources called in to help on Thursday, there are at least 50 fire personnel fighting the Roza Creek Fire west of the Yakima River in Kittitas County.
Level 1 evacuations remain in place for residents in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. A Level 1 evacuation means residents should keep an eye on conditions and be listening for more updates.
The Roza Creek Fire started Tuesday and grew to nearly 300 acres by Wednesday afternoon with 70% containment, until gusts of wind carried embers over the fire line. The acreage was estimated at 600 later that day.
However, Public Information Officer Ben Shearer said they were able to do some additional fire mapping Thursday when a Type 3 Incident Management Team from the state came to help and found that the fire was about 486 acres.
Shearer said the weather is expected to be even hotter over the holiday weekend, when there's a fire weather watch in place.
The fire is burning on land controlled by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and that is home to a lot of wildlife and recreational areas. As of Thursday evening, there were no closures for any recreational areas or campgrounds.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.