Arson investigation underway in Walla Walla Morgan Huff Aug 8, 2023 WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- The Walla Walla Fire Department is working with Walla Walla Police after a suspicious fire Monday. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Rees Avenue. Authorities said, Walla Walla Police Officers responded to a burglary alarm and when officers arrived at the scene, the building was on fire. Fire crews from Walla Walla Fire Department, Walla Walla Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department arrived to the scene and found smoke in the building. According to fire officials, there was several small spaces on fire and spots that were smoldering. Authorities said fire crews had the flames under control within minutes. No one was hurt.