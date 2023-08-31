Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify

EAST SELAH, Wash — Dozens of families living near the Yakima Training Center in East Selah are still grappling with elevated levels of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS in their drinking water wells, but the U.S. Army is implementing an interim solution for some residents that will allow them to drink from the tap for the first time in years.
At an open house Wednesday night at the Selah Civic Center, Yakima Training Center Commander Lt. Col. Tim Horn said they plan to install Point of Entry Treatment (POET) systems in upwards of 60 homes that will filter and disinfect well water before it gets to the home, rather than cleaning it at the tap like a point of use filtration system.
"Living on bottled water, we realize, is not an easy situation, but the POET systems, once implemented, should provide them some relief while the remediation process continues," Horn said.
Army began first POET system installation Thursday at home in East Selah
Horn said they began the installation process at the first home today and have identified a dozen others that will be next on the list to receive a POET system. The process begins with a preconstruction meeting where the team can assess the site and the system takes one to two days to install.
According to Army officials, the filtration systems will be uniquely designed for each home and could cost anywhere between $7,500 and $35,000, not including long-term maintenance of the system.
Horn said they're prioritizing homes with the highest levels of PFAS or those that have gone the longest without access to clean water in their home and will contact them to let them know when they'll be coming.
State, local health agencies helping homes that don't meet the threshold for Army assistance
The Army has been providing bottled water in the interim while they continue to work on a decades-long plan to clean up PFAS contamination at or near military facilities across the country, but not all homes with unsafe amounts of PFAS in their drinking water reach the threshold necessary to qualify for that assistance.
For years, the Environmental Protection Agency's official limit for PFAS in drinking water has been at 70 parts per trillion for both perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS).
However, with new research available and a greater understanding of the negative health effects of PFAS, they've determined that anything over 4 parts per trillion for either PFOS or PFOA — which is the lowest amount detectable by testing — is not safe to drink.
"The residents that are currently receiving bottled water that are at or above 70 parts per trillion will be getting a POET system installed into their house," Horn said.
Homes that fall below that won't receive a POET system from the Army but may be able to receive assistance from the Yakima Health District as long as they tested above the Washington State Action Levels for PFAS, which are 10 ppt for PFOA and 15 ppt for PFOS.
Through funding from the Washington Department of Health, YHD was able to provide free point-of-use water filters earlier this year for some East Selah homes. DOH received additional funds from the state legislature in July that will be able to help counties to provide water testing, alternative water sources like bottled water or home filters.
East Selah family continues to push for change after 552 days living off of bottled water
East Selah resident Brandi Hyatt and her family live in that area and were informed back in February 2022 that tests had detected nearly 275 ppt of PFAS in their drinking water. Hyatt said her home was one of those recently retested by the Army and came back with similar results.
Their family has spent 552 days being unable to drink, cook or brush their teeth with water from the tap water and living off of bottled water. Hyatt said her home meets the qualifications to receive a POET system from the Army, but she has no idea how long it may take for her house to come up next on the list.
Hyatt has also spent that time advocating for her family and her neighbors who are living under the same circumstances, organizing community meetings and pushing state, local and Army officials for answers and for change — something she said has only gotten more difficult over time.
"I've had to take a lot of time recently just to reset and prepare for these moments because when you spend a year and a half digging hard and having meetings and making connections and hosting and yet nothing changes for you, it just feels really overwhelming," Hyatt said. "Now, having said that, we've made great strides for the community because we've been voicing our needs."
Hyatt pointed to the filters installed by YHD, additional community meetings to address residents' concerns, additional PFAS testing from the Army and improved communication with the Yakima Training Center hiring a dedicated public affairs officer as examples of positive change.
"So, we've made progress, but I don't feel that that progress would have been made if we hadn't been working so hard to share what our needs are," Hyatt said.
Hyatt said they still don't know the full extent of the contamination, how that contamination may affect livestock or gardening, or what the long-term health effects truly are.
"There's a lot to be worked on, but what's next is to keep talking and not be silent and not get so fatigued from the effort that we just bottle up and wait for 30 years to come," Hyatt said.
Community-led listening session set for Sept. 14 at Selah Civic Center
Hyatt said that's why they're having a PFAS listening session for East Selah residents from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14th at the Selah Civic Center. She said it's a follow-up to the previous listening session Feb. 2 and a chance from residents to hear from state and local agencies what actions they've taken based on the feedback they got earlier this year.
According to the flyer for the event, the Yakima Health District, Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Ecology and the Yakima Training Center have been invited to attend, but the listening session will be community-led.
"That will be a space where the community can all come together at once, hear each other's needs and share in that," Hyatt said. "That really makes a more unified space for people to address all their concerns."
