Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify

It's a step forward for some families living near the Yakima Training Center who have been living off of bottled water for nearly two years.

EAST SELAH, Wash — Dozens of families living near the Yakima Training Center in East Selah are still grappling with elevated levels of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS in their drinking water wells, but the U.S. Army is implementing an interim solution for some residents that will allow them to drink from the tap for the first time in years.

At an open house Wednesday night at the Selah Civic Center, Yakima Training Center Commander Lt. Col. Tim Horn said they plan to install Point of Entry Treatment (POET) systems in upwards of 60 homes that will filter and disinfect well water before it gets to the home, rather than cleaning it at the tap like a point of use filtration system.

pFAS map DOE
Community Listening Session

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred