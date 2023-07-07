As extreme heat events continue to become more frequent and severe, experts caution that being prepared for intense heat waves is one of the best ways to keep people safe. On an institutional level, the CDC recommends having early heat wave alerts in place on a city or county level to warn residents of impending extreme heat risks. This would also enable public cooling centers to open at appropriate times, a vital measure for those without air conditioning and people experiencing homelessness. Keeping hydrated and avoiding the outdoors during heat waves is especially important.
At the same time, measures can be taken to prevent the continued rise of temperatures, as well as to mediate the risks of straining energy systems. Increasing energy efficiency and forms of renewable energy would prevent power grids from being overwhelmed while limiting further emissions, which contribute to rising temperatures in the first place. Introducing more trees and vegetation to urban areas could also work to introduce shade, increase air quality and reduce the harm of emissions, and limit the impact of urban heat islands.
REGIONAL -- With triple digits in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, cooling centers will be available throughout Benton and Franklin Counties.
Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is addressing the extreme heat by partnering and sharing vital information with the help of 211.
“211 is a free, confidential community service and your one-stop connection to the local services you need, from information on utility assistance, food, housing, health, cooling centers and much more. Those looking to find cooling centers near them can visit wa211.org or dial 211. People are encouraged to call ahead to ensure cooling centers are open and find hours of operation. 211 is always ready to assist you in finding the help you need.” Said Joyce Newsom, the 2-1-1 & Mobility Outreach Manager at People For People
Temporary Cooling Centers are brick-and-mortar locations that have air conditioning and a safe environment for people to cool down.
You can find Cooling Centers here:
PASCO:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 1320 W. Hopkins St. 99301
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 7525 Wrigley Dr. 99301
Martin Luther King Center - 205 S. Wehe Ave. 99301
KENNEWICK:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 405 S. Dayton St. 99336
Columbia Center Mall - 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. 99336
RICHLAND:
Richland Public Libraries - 955 Northgate Dr. 99352
Richland Community Center - 500 Amon Park Dr. 99352
Richland City Hall - 625 Swift Blvd.
WEST RICHLAND:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 3802 W. Van Giesen St. 99353