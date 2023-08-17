YAKIMA, Wash. — Accidental calls make up about 10% of all the calls coming in to SunComm 911 dispatchers in Yakima, amounting to about 16,000 calls each year. 

Public Safety Communications Manager Erica McNamara said many of those calls come from people who have the "Emergency SOS" functions turned on for their smartphones or smartwatches. She said they've seen even more lately after an update that went out for Android and Apple phones several months ago.