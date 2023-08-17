YAKIMA, Wash. — Accidental calls make up about 10% of all the calls coming in to SunComm 911 dispatchers in Yakima, amounting to about 16,000 calls each year.
Public Safety Communications Manager Erica McNamara said many of those calls come from people who have the "Emergency SOS" functions turned on for their smartphones or smartwatches. She said they've seen even more lately after an update that went out for Android and Apple phones several months ago.
"With some public outreach and working with the carriers, as well as the phone vendors, they were able to adjust some of the settings so that didn't happen quite as frequently, but for every regular 911 call we were taking, we were seeing two to three accidental calls," McNamara said.
McNamara said when that happens, people's automatic reaction is often to hang up the phone because they're embarrassed or they think they're going to be in trouble.
"Or often they think that because no one's picked up and they hang up, that the call is not going to go through, but the 911 system is designed so that once you start dialing, it's going to go through whether you hang up or not," McNamara said.
Additionally, McNamara said since 911 dispatchers are required to verify whether an emergency is happening, they have to call the person back or send a text message to ensure they're okay.
"We spend a fair amount of time trying to contact people who have accidentally dialed 911 and it really utilizes resources that we could be utilizing for other emergencies," McNamara said. "If you just stay on the line and tell the call taker that it was an accident, we can close that call out and move on to the next thing."
McNamara said people should check the emergency call feature in their phone settings and adjust them accordingly.
"Some people do want more sensitive settings based on their place in life, if they've got health issues or they fall frequently," McNamara said. "But if you're a runner and you keep your phone in your pocket, you probably don't want the settings to be quite as sensitive."
McNamara said they also recommend people who have iPhones to enable the medical ID setting on their phones, which will send helpful information to dispatchers whenever the phone dials 911.
"You can tell us if you're allergic to peanuts or you have other allergies or the medications that you take or emergency contact information that can be shared with us," McNamara said.
