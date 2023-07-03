SELAH, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is advising residents to sign up for Alert Yakima after several of the families in the 20 homes they evacuated over the weekend due to a fire on Rest Haven Road in Selah didn't know they needed to go until authorities knocked on their doors.
YVEM Director Tony Miller said anyone with a landline in the area will get a call alerting them to evacuate automatically, but those who don't have a home phone need to sign up for Alert Yakima in order to receive those notifications.
Miller said it's a good idea not to rely solely on someone coming to warn you in-person, because it's not always possible or safe to send people to each home.
"Going door-to-door is something we do as a last resort," Miller said. "Unfortunately, sometimes we can't because of the fire danger ... We cannot put some of our people that do the evacuations in harm's way."
Additionally, Miller said there can be delays in in-person evacuation notifications if people live in a home in one of the more rural areas that's difficult or time-consuming to get to.
"If we're up like on Highway 410, it's gonna take at least 45 minutes to get up there to start doing door-to-door," Miller said. "45 minutes is a long time for fire to grow."
However, people who are on vacation or traveling through the area likely won't have access to Alert Yakima, unless they sign up ahead of time.
"You can sign up for the alerts, but there's so many different ones out there and it's county by county so that does make it a little difficult," Miller said.
Miller said if you're in an unfamiliar area and aren't signed up for local emergency alerts, you can follow the local emergency management page on social media and pay attention to any emergency information coming out over the radio. However, he said for locals, their best bet at early evacuation notifications is to sign up for Alert Yakima.
"It takes about five, six minutes to download your information and it just stays in there; the information doesn't go out anywhere," Miller said. "We just use it for letting people know when there's a event going on."
You can sign up for Alert Yakima through the Yakima Valley Emergency Management website here.
