SELAH, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is advising residents to sign up for Alert Yakima after several of the families in the 20 homes they evacuated over the weekend due to a fire on Rest Haven Road in Selah didn't know they needed to go until authorities knocked on their doors. 

YVEM Director Tony Miller said anyone with a landline in the area will get a call alerting them to evacuate automatically, but those who don't have a home phone need to sign up for Alert Yakima in order to receive those notifications.