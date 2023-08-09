95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview By Emily Goodell Emily Goodell Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist Author email Aug 9, 2023 Aug 9, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview Emily Goodell reports. Show more Show less 0:57 95th annual Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off in Grandview Emily Goodell reports. 0:57 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Grandview community members kicked off the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo on Wednesday, a decades-old event that brings together locals for a mix of fun and connection.Originating as the Yakima Valley Fair 95 years ago, the event has grown over the years and evolved a little over two decades ago to include the rodeo.Local kids from 4-H and FFA programs play a central role, showing off animals they've cared for over the year, everything from rabbits and chickens to cows and pigs.The event features a beer garden and vendors selling a variety of items, from fair food favorites to Western-themed goods. There's also a rodeo happening on Friday and Saturday nights.“The best part of the fair and rodeo in my opinion is the community and the fellowship between neighbors," said Craig Wentz, vice president of Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo.Running until Saturday, the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo offers free admission to the fair, with a separate $20 fee for the rodeo. More information and a full schedule is available here. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emily Goodell Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist Author email Follow Emily Goodell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! Yakima Valley College open for registration for GED and high school completion classes More News