WILEY CITY, Wash. — The 71st Annual West Valley Fair is bringing about 100 kids together in Wiley City to show off the animals they've been working with in their local 4H or FFA clubs.
The kids range in age from 6 years old to high-school age and are coming in from across the Upper Yakima Valley to show off their cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs and more. Half of the competition is centered on the animal's natural attributes and the other half is based on how well the kids have groomed and trained their animals.
Christy Boissell, one of the people who help put the West Valley Fair together each year, said it's a family-friendly event that's been a part of the community in Wiley City for a long time.
"The best part isn't a particular event; it's just having all the kids here, having them participate, the joy they get," Boissell said. "It's just the community feel."
Boissell said her grandfather was one of the original organizers of the fair more than 70 years ago and passed that passion on to her mother, leading her to start competing when she was a young girl and then to help at the organizational level as an adult.
“It obviously made an impression on me when I was younger," Boissell said. "That was what we were going to do and that's what we do now."
Boissell said it's an event her extended family has been part of for years, but in her immediate family, almost everyone has competed or will compete.
"Our kids are [the] fourth generation showing," Boissell said. "The youngest is 26, but her 5-year-old, in two years, will start showing, so we will be fifth-generation."
Boissell said the festivities continue Friday, with more demonstrations, competitions and an awards ceremony. She said the best day for people to come join in the "buckets of fun" is on Saturday, which kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast fundraiser to raise money for the West Valley Fair sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, followed by a parade through Wiley City, which starts at 9 a.m.
More information about the West Valley Fair and a full schedule of events can be found here.
