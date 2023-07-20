WILEY CITY, Wash. — The 71st Annual West Valley Fair is bringing about 100 kids together in Wiley City to show off the animals they've been working with in their local 4H or FFA clubs.

The kids range in age from 6 years old to high-school age and are coming in from across the Upper Yakima Valley to show off their cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs and more. Half of the competition is centered on the animal's natural attributes and the other half is based on how well the kids have groomed and trained their animals.  