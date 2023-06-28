Roza Creek Fire Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Roza Creek Fire has jumped the containment local firefighters set up and has nearly doubled in size in just a few hours, prompting Kittitas County authorities to issue Level 1 evacuations for nearby homes. 

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road.