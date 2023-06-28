KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Roza Creek Fire has jumped the containment local firefighters set up and has nearly doubled in size in just a few hours, prompting Kittitas County authorities to issue Level 1 evacuations for nearby homes.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Level 1 evacuations are in place for residents in the area of Roza View Drive and Burbank Creek Road.
"There is a wildfire to the west across the Yakima River from this area," deputies said in a social media post. "Residents should stay alert to changing conditions and make preparations to leave the area if conditions worsen."
Washington State Department of Natural Resources's on-call public information officer for wildfires, Jessa Lewis, said they’ve been using local firefighting crews since the Roza Creek Fire started Tuesday night, inclding a helicopter to help watch out for hotspots.
Lewis said the fire was 75% contained at 295 acres early Wednesday afternoon, but just hours later, a patch of bad weather cause the fire to jump the containment.
As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is at 600 acres with no reported injuries and no structures directly threatened. Lewis said they're now mobilizing state resources and will have a Type 3 Incident Management Team at the fire by Thursday morning.
“We are seeing conditions now that we normally see in August, so we're definitely concerned about how dry it is," Lewis said. "This is actually the earliest we've ramped up our preparedness to this degree in our history.”
It’s unclear how the Roza Creek Fire started, but Lewis said it's a good reminder for people to be careful as they're traveling and recreating over the Fourth of July weekend.
"We are seeing tremendously dry conditions out there, so we're encouraging folks to please don't be the spark this holiday," Lewis said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.