WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Wapato.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called about 11:15 p.m. to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 2300 block of West Wapato Road.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and the involved driver, who reportedly said the man was in the road prior to the crash.
Authorties initially had some difficulty figuring out the victim's identity, but according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian was a 25-year-old man from White Swan. However, they are withholding his identity to ensure his family has been notified.
YCSO spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said authorities are investigating further, but that the incident is an important reminder for people to slow down and be aware of their surroundings while driving. He said unfortunately, they see incidents like this happening in the Lower Valley all too often.
“It's not uncommon that somebody is seen walking in the middle of the roadway or on railroad tracks and there's an accident of some sort,” Schilperoort said.
Schilperoort said it’s important to pay attention to the road so if there is someone in the middle of the road, you can slow down and avoid hitting them.
“But also, it's important that you give us a call, so that we know to come patrol the area to find out if the person needs any assistance and so the person that is walking on the roadway won't get ran over by another vehicle or injured,” Schilperoort said.
Schilperoort said if you do see someone in the road and are unable to safely stop the car before reaching them, the best course of action is to steer the vehicle away from the person while still staying on the roadway.
“We don't want anybody to accidentally overcorrect and cause an accident or go into the ditch or drive on a soft shoulder,” Schilperoort said. “We don't want you to get injured, but we also don't want you to run into the person.”
Schilperoort said it’s also important to make sure you’re driving the speed limit, especially on country roads, so if there is someone in the roadway, you can stop before it’s too late.
