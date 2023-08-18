MIAMI - Tokitae, the last surviving orca of the whales that were captured from Puget Sound in 1970 and sold in captivity, has died. She lived in captivity for 53 years at the Miami Seaquarium, where she performed often under the name, Lolita.
According to a post on its social media platforms, officials with the Miami Seaquarium said she had started to experience "serious signs of discomfort" over the last two days. Officials said they believed she died Friday afternoon from a renal condition.
Toki, as she was called, was a member of the Southern Resident Orca L Pod. She was about 4 years old at the time of her capture.
Earlier this year, the Miami Seaquarium entered a binding agreement with Friends of Lolita to bring Tokitae back to the Puget Sound. The companies were hoping that trip would take place within the next year.
Officials at the Miami Seaquarium said they treated Tokitae aggressively but she didn't respond to treatment. They posted the update around 5:30 Miami time.
'Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family. Those of us who have had the honor and privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit."
The Lummi Nation, activists and other wildlife groups have been fighting for years to bring Tokitae out of captivity and back to the Puget Sound. The Miami Seaquarium bought her for a reported $20,000 and she performed for nearly 50 years in front of crowds.
