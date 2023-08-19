WASHINGTON - The Lummi Nation, Governor Inslee and other state officials have released statements on the death of Tokitae, the orca.
Tokitae died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium, where she had lived in captivity for 53 years. The park's officials said it appeared she died from a renal condition.
The Lummi Nation, activists and other wildlife groups have been fighting for years to bring Tokitae out of captivity and back to the Puget Sound. On Saturday, Tony Hillaire, Chairman of the Lummi Nation released the following statement to Apple Valley News Now:
"The Lummi Nation is saddened by the news that our beloved Orca relative has passed away at the estimated age of 57 years old. Our hearts are with all those impacted by this news; our hearts are with her family. We stand in solidarity with our Lummi members whom poured their hearts and souls into bringing Sk’aliCh’elh-tenaut home. We will do all we can to start healing from this news and will begin talking about what needs to happen next."
Governor Jay Inslee released a statement on Twitter:
"Our hearts are heavy over the loss of Tokitae, aka Lolita. We can honor her legacy in Washington by continuing the important work of supporting and protecting the iconic southern resident orcas."
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said she is going to continue to fight for Toki's remains to return to the Pacific Northwest.
“Toki’s remains should return to the Pacific Northwest. My office has been in communication with the Administration to urge them to work with Tribes to ensure their voices are heard and ceremonial rights are protected.”
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.