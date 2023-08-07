Why we probably won’t be seeing Bella Hadid on the catwalk any time soon

Hadid has said previously that she has Lyme disease.

 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

(CNN) — Top model Bella Hadid has explained that her absence from key fashion events this year is likely to continue, saying in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday that she will return to the catwalk when “ready,” after seeking treatment for ongoing health problems.

Alongside a series of pictures showing herself receiving what appear to be medical treatments, Hadid wrote: “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain.”

