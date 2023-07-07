(CNN) — In the sun-baked Alentejo region due southeast of Lisbon, the star is a body of water that has radically transformed a land long plagued by droughts: Alqueva Lake. This shimmering reservoir stretches across almost 100 square miles, making it among the largest manmade lakes in western Europe.

It was 21 years ago when the massive gates of the Alqueva Dam shut, flooding the area with waters from the Guadiana River, thus creating this lake with its undulating shoreline, hidden bays, and a multitude of islets peppering its surface.