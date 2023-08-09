(CNN) — Cell phones are not allowed to be used while on a plane because they can interfere with the airplane’s navigation instruments and cause various safety and social issues.

As soon as the plane lands, we’re permitted to turn off flight mode, but at some airports we can’t get much of a signal. That’s because airports are known as phone signal “dead zones” due to a lack of mobile towers – they can’t be placed at the airport itself due to height restrictions.