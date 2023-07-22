(CNN) — “Barbie,” which is gearing up to be summer’s must-see movie, has already vastly improved the cultural perception of its eponymous blonde star and made her relevant to a new generation more than 60 years after her toy store debut.

But the film’s tagline immediately pegs Ken, her lovesick sidekick with the washboard abs, as a lesser piece of plastic: “(Barbie is) everything. He’s just Ken.”