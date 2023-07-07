REGIONAL -- Over the weekend, record heat in the triple digits is forecasted. This can cause mild to moderate or life-threatening illness in some people if the proper precautions aren't in place. The Apple Valley News Now First Alert Weather team has issued a Weather Alert day.
The Alert Day has been issued due to:
Triple digit heat over the weekend
Dry conditions
Worsening weather conditions
To treat someone with heat exhaustion, get them to a cooler, air conditioned environment. Have them drink water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.
An Alert Day is issued when weather conditions have a chance to impact your life, travel, or is life-threatening.
How to Prepare for Extreme Heat per the CDC:
Learn to recognize the signs of heat illness
Don't rely on fans to be your primary source of cooling.
Identify places in your community where you can go to get cool such as libraries and shopping malls or contact your local health department to find a cooling center in your area.
Cover windows with drapes or shades.
Weather-strip doors and windows.
Use window reflectors specifically designed to reflect heat back outside.
Add insulation to keep the heat out.
Use a powered attic ventilator, or attic fan, to regulate the heat level of a building’s attic by clearing out hot air.
Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.
What Extreme Heat Can Do:
The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke may go unnoticed by many but the seconds it takes to get treatment can be detrimental.
Heat exhaustion happens after several days of exposure to high temperatures and the inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids per the CDC.
The CDC says extreme heat events can trigger several heat stress conditions, like heat stroke.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related disorder, occurring when the body no longer is able to regulate its own body temperature. The body temperature will rapidly rise, sweating mechanic fails and the body can't cool down.
Heat stroke can cause death or permanently disability if emergency treatment isn't received.
CDC says children, the elderly, people who work outdoors and those with chronic diseases are at a high risk for heat stroke.
The symptoms of heat stroke are:
Throbbing Headache
NO Sweating
Body Temperature Above 103 degrees (Red, Hot, Dry skin)
Nausea or Vomiting
Rapid, Strong Pulse
May lose consciousness
To treat someone with heat stroke, call 911 and take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives.
How to Reduce Your Chances of Heat Related Illness:
Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.
If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center
Take cool showers or baths
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.
If you're outside, find shade.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated
Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors
Check on family members, older adults and neighbors
Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Cooling Centers in the region:
PASCO:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 1320 W. Hopkins St. 99301
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 7525 Wrigley Dr. 99301
Martin Luther King Center - 205 S. Wehe Ave. 99301
KENNEWICK:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 405 S. Dayton St. 99336
Columbia Center Mall - 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. 99336
RICHLAND:
Richland Public Libraries - 955 Northgate Dr. 99352
Richland Community Center - 500 Amon Park Dr. 99352
Richland City Hall - 625 Swift Blvd.
WEST RICHLAND:
Mid-Columbia Libraries - 3802 W. Van Giesen St. 99353