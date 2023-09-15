London, UK (CNN) — It was billed as Britain’s answer to the Met Gala, and last night’s inaugural “Vogue World” at the Theatre Royal on London’s Drury Lane didn’t disappoint.

Stars turned out in force for the extravaganza — organized by US Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful — heralding the start of London Fashion Week.