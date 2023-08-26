(CNN) — A Vermont artist has lost his legal battle to force a law school to display a mural that portrays enslaved Black people in a style critics have called “cartoonish” and “racist.”

Sam Kerson, 76, a multi-disciplinary artist and theater director who says his work focuses on social justice, sued the Vermont Law and Graduate School in South Royalton, Vermont, in 2020, after the school’s administration erected fabric-covered panels to hide his artwork — a response to backlash over its depiction of enslaved Africans in what court documents note critics have described as an “almost animalistic style” with exaggerated facial features and physiques.