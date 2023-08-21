TV chef says he’s closing his Michelin-starred restaurant for ‘better work/life balance’

(CNN) — Chef Michel Roux Jr. has announced that his two-Michelin star London restaurant Le Gavroche will be closing its doors permanently in January.

In a statement released last week, the English-French TV personality said that he’d decided to shut the fine-dining institution, opened by his father Albert Roux and uncle Michel Roux Sr. 56 years ago, to spend more time with his family.