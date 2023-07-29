(CNN) — There are several ways to wear a beanie: Cuffed, uncuffed, doubled cuffed, or far back from the hairline, delicately balanced on the crown of your head, as was the preference of British footballer David Beckham circa 2013. But few have sported the style debuted by Timothée Chalamet on Monday, which came complete with a surprising tuft of hair protruding from the top of his knitted hat.

His unconventional accessory has already proved divisive online, having been compared to a bonnet, an embroidered coffee filter and one of the petal crowns worn by illustrator Cicely Mary Barker’s ethereal flower fairies. Some have condemned the hat as deeply “unserious” and “weird,” while others have taken more kindly. “I want to pet that floofy little poof of hair that sticks out of the top,” wrote one social media user.