Paris (CNN) — On Monday evening in Paris, American designer and Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) chairman Thom Browne debuted his first haute couture collection in front of an audience of 2,300. But only 300 of them were real people.

In a CNN exclusive backstage visit to the Palais Garnier — the historic 19th century Baroque opera house in Paris’ 9th arrondissement — hours before the show, a sea of near-identical grayscale 2D faces stared out from the velvet seats.